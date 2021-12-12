MARKET NEWS

Acer Aspire Vero Laptop launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPU, Windows 11, Recycled Plastic Chassis

The Acer Aspire Vero is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole Intel Core i5 model.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

The Acer Aspire Vero has officially been unveiled in India. The Aspire Vero arrives with 11th Gen Intel processing hardware and Windows 11. The Acer Aspire Vero laptop is designed to cut carbon emissions by using 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis.

Acer Aspire Vero Price in India

The Acer Aspire Vero is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole Intel Core i5 model. The laptop comes with Microsoft Office 2021, while Acer is also offering one year's worth of accidental damage protection and a two-year extended warranty at Rs 899. The Vero is available in a single Grey colour option from Acer’s online store, authorised retailers, and Acer exclusive stores.

Acer Aspire Vero Specifications 

The Acer Aspire Vero is powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD panel.

The Aspire Vero also packs a 48Whr battery that is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. It also supports 65W charging through an AC adapter. The laptop features a backlit keyboard with a Windows Hello compatible fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the 720p webcam has a hardware-based privacy switch.

The laptop weighs 1.8kg and comes with plenty of ports including a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.1 port, a USB 3.2 port, and an HDMI port. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The Vero comes with a PCR plastic chassis which the company claims cuts carbon emissions by 21 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Acer #Intel #laptops
first published: Dec 12, 2021 02:55 pm

