Acer Aspire 7 with 12th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GPU launched in India

The Acer Aspire 7 has officially been unveiled in India. The Aspire 7 arrives with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and an entry-level Nvidia GPU.

Acer Aspire 7 Price India

The Acer Aspire 7 features a starting price of Rs 62,990 in India. It is offered in a sole Charcoal Black colour. The Aspire 7 is available for purchase in India through Acer’s online store and Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 7 Specifications

The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel processors and paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The CPU is paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of dual SSD storage. The notebook packs dual fans and triple thermal pipes for heat dissipation.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, the “Aspire 7 gaming laptop has been the best-selling gaming laptop in our line-up with its powerful performance, understated looks and great price points. The 2022 line-up continues this tradition and we expect our Aspire 7 to be the preferred choice for a do-it-all laptop.”

The Acer Aspire 7 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD TFT LCD panel with an 81.67 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with Acer BlueLightShield and Acer ExaColor technologies for viewing comfort and colour control. The laptop also boasts a backlit keyboard.

The laptop also packs a three-cell 50Whr battery that comes with a 135W AC adapter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4, and more. The Aspire 7 boasts stereo speakers as well as a 720p webcam and a fingerprint reader.