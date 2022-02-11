MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Acer Aspire 3 launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU: All you need to know

    The Aspire 3 is manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

    Acer recently launched its second ‘Make in India’ laptop in the form of the Aspire 3. The Aspire 3 is manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida and is the second laptop to come of the manufacturing line after the acclaimed TravelMate series laptops.

    Acer Aspire 3 Price in India

    The Acer Aspire 3 features a starting price of Rs 50,000 for the Core i3 model. However, it goes up to 58,990 if you opt for the Core i5 model with the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The Core i5 model without the dedicated GPU will set you back Rs 53,990. The Aspire 3 laptops are already available for purchase through Flipkart.

    GS Sondhi, Senior Director, Product Management, Acer India, said “Acer Aspire 3 is the first laptop under Aspire series that is manufactured locally with world-class manufacturing standards that is on-par with global processes to deliver performance and quality which the customer demand. Built on the Intel platform, this laptop delivers enough power to see you through your day be it work, learn, or for general use.”

    Acer Aspire 3 Specifications 

    Close

    Related stories

    The Acer Aspire 3 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors. The Core i3 model uses Intel UHD graphics, while the Core i5 versions use Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The Aspire 3 laptop is paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage on the Core i3 model and 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD of storage on the Core i5 variant.

    The Aspire 3 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD TFT LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop also packs a 36.7Whr battery, which Acer claims can last up to nine hours on a single charge. The laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 11 and features dual speakers and a 720p webcam.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Acer #Acer Laptops #Intel #laptops
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.