Acer Aspire 3 launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU: All you need to know

Acer recently launched its second ‘Make in India’ laptop in the form of the Aspire 3. The Aspire 3 is manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida and is the second laptop to come of the manufacturing line after the acclaimed TravelMate series laptops.

Acer Aspire 3 Price in India

The Acer Aspire 3 features a starting price of Rs 50,000 for the Core i3 model. However, it goes up to 58,990 if you opt for the Core i5 model with the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The Core i5 model without the dedicated GPU will set you back Rs 53,990. The Aspire 3 laptops are already available for purchase through Flipkart.

GS Sondhi, Senior Director, Product Management, Acer India, said “Acer Aspire 3 is the first laptop under Aspire series that is manufactured locally with world-class manufacturing standards that is on-par with global processes to deliver performance and quality which the customer demand. Built on the Intel platform, this laptop delivers enough power to see you through your day be it work, learn, or for general use.”

Acer Aspire 3 Specifications

The Acer Aspire 3 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors. The Core i3 model uses Intel UHD graphics, while the Core i5 versions use Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The Aspire 3 laptop is paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage on the Core i3 model and 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD of storage on the Core i5 variant.

The Aspire 3 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD TFT LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop also packs a 36.7Whr battery, which Acer claims can last up to nine hours on a single charge. The laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 11 and features dual speakers and a 720p webcam.