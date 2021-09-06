MARKET NEWS

English
Exclusive: Acer 50-inch smart TV price in India, specifications leaked; 58-inch model could launch alongside

Acer is yet to announce the official launch details of its new smart TV range in India.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST

Taiwan-based laptop manufacturer Acer recently announced it's entry into the home entertainment industry with the launch of new smart TVs in India. The company has partnered with Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies to launch smart TVs in India.

Although details of the upcoming Acer smart TVs are yet to be announced, Moneycontrol has received an anonymous tip via email that reveals some key details of the upcoming Acer smart TV. The images appear to have been clicked inside the manufacturing facility.

The images attached by the anonymous source reveal that Acer will launch a 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV with a display resolution of 3840*2160 pixels. The images reveal that Acer 50-inch smart TV has a box price of Rs 44,990. However, the device is likely to cost lesser upon launch.

Acer smart TV-2

The smart TV will come with Android TV feature, which means that it will support Google Play Store apps and Google Assistant. The retail box image also reveals that Acer smart TV will come pre-loaded with support for YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video apps. We can expect the smart TV to support other popular OTT platforms as well.

Close

While the box does not reveal the design of the TV, it does confirm that the 50-inch smart TV will have a bezel-less design. One can expect it to sport thin bezels around the display and a slightly thin chin for housing the sensors. The smart TV will also come with support for Dolby Audio and Chromecast.

There is also a 58-inch smart TV from Acer launching soon in India. However, we are yet to unearth details about this particular model. We can expect it to come with the same 4k UHD resolution and a bezel-less design. 

Acer smart TV-4

Moneycontrol reached out to Indkal Technologies, which has a licensing agreement with Acer for smart TVs in India. The company refused to comment on the same.

A recent report from 91Mobiles had claimed that Acer will launch its smart TVs in seven different screen sizes which include 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, and 70-inch screen models running Android TV.

The base 32” model will have an HD display with 1.5GB RAM, 60Hz refresh rate and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. The 42-inch model will sport a 60Hz Full HD display. The other TVs will have a 4K Ultra HD display with a 5000:1 contrast ratio. All smart TV models will have an LED display panel. The price of Acer smart TV in India will reportedly start at Rs 20,000 and go all the way up to Rs 70,000. Acer is yet to announce the launch details of its new smart TV range in India officially.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol could not verify the authenticity of the source or the images. We advise our readers to wait for the official confirmation for more details.
Tags: #Acer #SmartTV
first published: Sep 6, 2021 07:37 pm

