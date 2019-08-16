Accenture report reveals new cybercrime operating model among high-profile threat

Cybercrime campaigns and high-profile advanced persistent threat groups are shifting how they target victims and focusing more on intricate relationships with “secure syndicate” partnerships to disguise activity, according to the latest 2019 Cyber Threatscape Report from Accenture.

“Over the past year, cybercriminals have continued to test the resilience of organizations by layering attacks, updating techniques and establishing new, intricate relationships to better disguise their identities, making attribution more difficult to pursue,” said Josh Ray, a managing director at Accenture Security. “Organizations should understand the tangible elements, or the bread crumb trail left behind, which can help reveal the motivations, operational procedures and tool use, to create a profile of the adversary. This process is critical for organizations to understand so they can proactively be involved in properly allocating resources and improving their security posture to avoid becoming cybercrime’s next victim.”