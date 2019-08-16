App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accenture report reveals new cybercrime operating model among high-profile threat

With syndicates working together, the lines are even more blurred between threat actor groups, making attribution more difficult.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cybercrime campaigns and high-profile advanced persistent threat groups are shifting how they target victims and focusing more on intricate relationships with “secure syndicate” partnerships to disguise activity, according to the latest 2019 Cyber Threatscape Report from Accenture.

“Over the past year, cybercriminals have continued to test the resilience of organizations by layering attacks, updating techniques and establishing new, intricate relationships to better disguise their identities, making attribution more difficult to pursue,” said Josh Ray, a managing director at Accenture Security. “Organizations should understand the tangible elements, or the bread crumb trail left behind, which can help reveal the motivations, operational procedures and tool use, to create a profile of the adversary. This process is critical for organizations to understand so they can proactively be involved in properly allocating resources and improving their security posture to avoid becoming cybercrime’s next victim.”

The report notes a significant increase in threat actors and groups conducting targeted intrusions for financial gain, also referred to as “big game hunting.” Despite the arrests of individuals associated with online underground marketplaces, activity among infamous threat actor groups — such as Cobalt Group, FIN7 and Contract Crew — has continued. Accenture Security analysts have also observed the shared use of tools that automate the process of mass-producing malicious documents to spread malware, such as More_Eggs, which is used in both conventional crimeware campaigns and targeted attacks.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

