Accenture collaborates with Pegasystems

Accenture, in collaboration with Pegasystem, has launched Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to help clients accelerate the development of innovative solutions which can reduce risk and cost. Located within select Accenture Innovation Hubs in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with plans to expand to Latin America, the studios help clients envision the art of the possible with Pega technology.

The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst bring together consultants from both organizations to work side-by-side with clients, collaborating to reimagine the customer experience.

“These new studios combine the power of Accenture and Pega to help our clients jump-start innovation by envisioning differentiated and simplified customer journeys,” said David Steuer, managing director, Accenture Intelligent Software Engineering Services. “Whether they want to better align business goals with the end-to-end customer experience, or explore new ways to leverage their existing Pega investments, the studios create an open space for our clients to experiment.”