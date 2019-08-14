App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accenture collaborates with Pegasystems

The collaboration will launch Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to help clients accelerate the development of innovative solutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Accenture, in collaboration with Pegasystem, has launched Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to help clients accelerate the development of innovative solutions which can reduce risk and cost. Located within select Accenture Innovation Hubs in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with plans to expand to Latin America, the studios help clients envision the art of the possible with Pega technology.

The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst bring together consultants from both organizations to work side-by-side with clients, collaborating to reimagine the customer experience.

“These new studios combine the power of Accenture and Pega to help our clients jump-start innovation by envisioning differentiated and simplified customer journeys,” said David Steuer, managing director, Accenture Intelligent Software Engineering Services. “Whether they want to better align business goals with the end-to-end customer experience, or explore new ways to leverage their existing Pega investments, the studios create an open space for our clients to experiment.”

Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems, said, “As organizations tackle digital transformation initiatives, they need access to the right capabilities and technologies that will help them maximize their opportunity and address the inevitable challenges they will face. The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst are the culmination of a longstanding alliance, bringing together industry-leading capability and solutions that help our clients rapidly create scalable solution prototypes to unlock value and innovate quickly.”

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

