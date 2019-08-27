Aadhaar database cannot be hacked even after a billion attempts: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister of Electronics and Information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that hacking Aadhaar database is virtually impossible and hackers would fail even after a billion attempts, during the launch of Goa’s IT policy on Sunday.

“Aadhaar is a homegrown technology and is completely safe and secure. Even if someone tried to hack it a billion times, the person will not succeed,” said Prasad while attending the function which aimed at making Goa one of the top 25 startup destinations in Asia.

“It contains my photograph (that) I’m a male and my permanent Patna address. What does it not contain? My religion, my income, my medical record, my caste, my community and my other private information by which I can be trolled,” he added.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, Prasad explained the features of the Aadhaar database and claimed that revelation of his own fingerprint to unknown parties can get him executed, unless in case of national security.

Prasad further stated that with the help of Aadhaar, the government has opened 31 crore bank accounts for the weaker sections by linking Aadhaar to their mobile.

According to him, close to Rs 4 lakh crore were sent in the last four years as welfare to these accounts and saved government saved Rs 90,000 crore, which were getting pocketed by middlemen.