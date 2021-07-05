The flaw was discovered by Carl Schou and seems to be activate when you connect your iPhone to certain Wi-Fi networks



After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3

— Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

Carl Schou, reverse engineer and founder of the secret club recently discovered a flaw on the iPhone that triggers when you connect to a Wi-Fi network with the name “%p%s%s%s%s%n”. It seems to disable the Wi-Fi radios on the iPhone rendering them inoperable.

There seem to be a few methods to fix this, one is to simply reset your Wi-Fi settings using 'reset network settings and the other method that seems to work is to remove the name from your iCloud Keychain on a Mac or Desktop.

This isn't as deep as the rabbit hole goes through, Schou has discovered another Wi-Fi name that seems to trigger this issue called "%secretclub%power". Schou says that resetting the network settings on this occasion has not helped. What has worked is restoring the iPhone using an older iTunes backup but obviously, this isn't fool proof, since this will result in loss of data.

Curiously, people who have tested this so far seem to give a mixed response, with some facing the problem but most not having an issue.