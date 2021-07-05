MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

A security flaw on the iPhones can disable Wi-Fi networking on the devices

The flaw was discovered by Carl Schou and seems to be activate when you connect your iPhone to certain Wi-Fi networks

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
The flaw was discovered by Carl Schou and seems to be activate when you connect your iPhone to certain Wi-Fi networks

The flaw was discovered by Carl Schou and seems to be activate when you connect your iPhone to certain Wi-Fi networks


Carl Schou, reverse engineer and founder of the secret club recently discovered a flaw on the iPhone that triggers when you connect to a Wi-Fi network with the name “%p%s%s%s%s%n”. It seems to disable the Wi-Fi radios on the iPhone rendering them inoperable.

There seem to be a few methods to fix this, one is to simply reset your Wi-Fi settings using 'reset network settings and the other method that seems to work is to remove the name from your iCloud Keychain on a Mac or Desktop.

This isn't as deep as the rabbit hole goes through, Schou has discovered another Wi-Fi name that seems to trigger this issue called "%secretclub%power". Schou says that resetting the network settings on this occasion has not helped. What has worked is restoring the iPhone using an older iTunes backup but obviously, this isn't fool proof, since this will result in loss of data.

Curiously, people who have tested this so far seem to give a mixed response, with some facing the problem but most not having an issue.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone
first published: Jul 5, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.