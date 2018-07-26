A new 'unbreakable' foldable smartphone screen developed by Samsung

The idea of folding your smartphone without actually breaking it has now become a reality.

The mobile manufacturing giant company Samsung is all set to release its truly foldable handset. It will be a first of its kind smartphone that will come without any hinge but only with one flexible OLED display.

According to a report by CNET, Samsung's new flexible OLED panel is made with an unbreakable substrate with an overlay window adhered to it. The new screen will not shatter when subjected to severe impact unlike the devices available commercially at the moment.

Hojung Kim, a spokesperson for Samsung Display Company clarified, "The fortified plastic window is especially suitable for portable electronic devices not only because of its unbreakable characteristics but also because of its lightweight, transmissivity and hardness, which are all very similar to glass."

The unbreakable display had to go through several tough tests including a fall from a height of nearly 4 feet for at least 26 times in a row. However, it still continued to function normally without any injuries on the front, sides or edges, says Samsung.

What induces Samsung to bring this foldable phone on the table is the slowdown in the demand for its smartphones. The handset makers are finding it very difficult to differentiate their devices, and consumers don't feel the need to upgrade as often. Samsung's overall smartphone unit sales fell for the first time ever in the fourth quarter.

Samsung asserts to be first in the race of bringing out such foldable phones to the consumers. Huawei is the other big competitor in the market to make a foldable smartphone.