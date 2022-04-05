English
    A new Monkey Island game is coming out this year

    Series creator Ron Gilbert and series veteran Dave Grossman will serve as co-designers and writers

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games)

    (Image Courtesy: Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox, Lucasfilm Games)


    A few days ago, Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert had the internet in the palm of his hands when he made a sudden tweet on April 1st.


    He was referring to a long running joke on his personal blog, and in typical tongue-in-cheek style decided that April Fool's day would be the perfect time to announce a new Monkey Island game. The internet was having none of it.


    Then it turns out, the announcement was actually true and there is a new Monkey Island game being worked on called Return to Monkey Island. That's not all, series veteran David Grossman will co-design and write the game along with Gilbert, series music composers Michael Land, Peter McConnel and Clint Bajakian are returning and Dominic Armato, voice actor for the iconic Guybrush Threepwood will reprise his role.

    The game will be a joint collaboration between Disney's Lucasfilm Games, Devolver Digital and Ron Gilbert's development studio, Terrible Toybox. This is the first new installment in the series since 2009, when Telltale games released their own take on the franchise with Tales of Monkey Island. This will also be the first time, Gilbert will be at the helm since 1991's Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge.


    Return to Monkey Island will ignore the third game in the series, Curse of Monkey Island and continue after Monkey Island 2's ambiguous ending.



    Tags: #April Fools #Devolver Digital #Disney #Lucasfilm #Monkey Island
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 05:51 pm
