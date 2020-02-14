A lot like Pinterest? Facebook launches Hobbi to help users document their projects

Facebook recently added a new app to its group of experimental projects from the New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team. The social media platform quietly launched Hobbi, that looks a lot like Pinterest. The new initiative was announced last year and focused on helping users document their hobbies and projects.

Hobbi, launched as Facebook’s fourth experimental app, will allow users to upload their DIY projects, pictures and other activities. TechCrunch notes that Hobbi is aimed at helping hobbyists organise photos of projects into collections so users can track their progress over time. While it may not have social networking components, Hobbi can be used to create project highlight reels, that you can share externally with friends after a project is completed.

Hobbi also lacks some of Pinterest’s robust social elements like a feature that enables users to create boards and share them with other users. For now, Hobbi is a welcome addition to the DIY app market; it offers an alternative to Pinterest that has largely dominated this genre.

However, Facebook’s plans for the new app are unclear. As of now, the app is still an experimental project, and there are no plans mentioned about scaling it or whether it will be more than just a small project.

What’s interesting is the timing of Hobbi’s launch as it coincides with Tangi, an app from Google’s Area 120 incubator that is also focused on DIY content and hobbies.

Although Tangi’s focus is on DIY short-form videos similar to TikTok, the over-arching theme of both apps seems to be the same. Moreover, this also signals the potential to carve out a niche in a new area, which is heavily dominated by Pinterest.