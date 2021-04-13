A Facebook loophole is allowing world leaders to manipulate their citizens

Reuters

A loophole within Facebook's user engagement system, which includes comments, likes, shares and reactions, has led to widespread misuse by people in authority to silence citizens who speak out, as per a report by The Guardian.

The newspaper's investigation into the claims has uncovered some uncomfortable truths that show that Facebook has allowed abuses of its platform in smaller, non-western countries and prioritised problems that affect the US or other wealthy countries.

A lot of these claims come from Sophie Zhang who worked as a data scientist at the company and reported widespread misuse of the engagement system by powerful political leaders to suppress dissent.

Speaking to The Guardian, Zhang says that Facebook "doesn’t have a strong incentive to deal with this, except the fear that someone might leak it and make a big fuss."

The publication also uncovered internal documentation that shows how Facebook handled more than 30 of these cases across 25 countries. The company fired Zhang in September of 2020 citing poor performance and on her final day she published 7,800 memo that details multiple, "blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry.”

Facebook's tools and platform features can be abused to distort reality and manipulate political debate. This was the same method that Russian agents used by operating inauthentic Facebook accounts to deceive American voters during the 2016 US election.

While you are only allowed one account per person on Facebook, there are no limits to the number of pages that a user can make. A single user can create multiple inauthentic pages (e.g. coffee shop, cosmetician, healthcare etc.) and use them to comment, share and like posts online. You can probably guess how this can be used to manipulate conversations on political issues online.

During her tenure, Zhang uncovered and filed dozens of cases with Facebook where fake accounts were distorting political discourse. These included cases in countries such as Albania, Mexico, Argentina, Italy, the Philippines, Afghanistan, India and many more. In some cases, Facebook took the inauthentic pages down quickly while in others they were left unchecked for months.