A bug in Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra drains battery when you put the phone in your pocket

As per a number of complaints by S21 Ultra users, a bug in the phone's software is waking it up while in their pockets and draining battery

A curious bug within Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's software is causing the camera app to wake the phone up when its in user's pockets and drain battery life. Over the last few months, reports have piled up on the XDA developer's forum with people complaining of poor battery performance with the S21 Ultra.

The battery drain also seems to vary from one user to another with reports ranging from 21 percent drain through the course of the day to scarcely any screen time in another case. The main issue seems to be from a buggy wakelock feature coupled with motion detection that assumes that the phone is in 'use' when you move around.

This causes background services that would normally be suspended in sleep mode to 'wake up' and tax the phone's battery. Worse, this problem only seems to be detected when using advanced battery monitoring apps as Google's built-in battery monitor doesn't seem to catch it.

Many users have also reported that turning off pocket detection doesn't help either and they are still seeing abnormal battery drains. The camera app also seems to stop working if the sensors are turned off.

This is disappointing because users also said that when the phone is not in your pocket and placed on a table or idle at home, the battery is life is great.