172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|a-25000-tesla-electric-car-is-coming-in-the-next-three-years-says-ceo-elon-musk-5873791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A $25,000 Tesla electric car is coming in the next three years, says CEO Elon Musk

This would be the most affordable Tesla electric vehicle that the company would have ever made.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image: Tesla Model 3 EV sedan released in 2016 (Image: Reuters)
Representative Image: Tesla Model 3 EV sedan released in 2016 (Image: Reuters)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced at the Tesla Battery Day that the company is working on reducing the cost of its battery cells and packs, which would result in a low-cost $25,000 Tesla electric car in the coming years.

Tesla aims at achieving the number by using the new tabless battery cells and changing materials inside the cell which will allow Tesla to reduce the price per kilowatt-hour by half. 

It would take nearly three years for the company to launch a $25,000 Tesla electric car that is also fully autonomous. This would be the most affordable Tesla electric vehicle that the company would have ever made. 

Close

Musk, earlier, had announced to deliver a $35,000 Tesla Model 3. Although the company did launch an electric car for that price, it will available only for a short time in the US.

The SpaceX co-founder also announced that Tesla is taking orders now for the new three-motor Tesla Model S with "Plaid Mode," a version capable of producing 1,100 horsepower.

The new Model S will go from zero to 60 miles an hour in just two seconds and run a quarter-mile drag strip in under nine seconds. The upgraded Model S will be launched for around $1,40,000 and have a top speed of 200 miles/ hour (321 kmph) with a range of 520 miles (836 km) on a full charge.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 10:16 am

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.