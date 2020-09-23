A $25,000 Tesla electric car is coming in the next three years, says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced at the Tesla Battery Day that the company is working on reducing the cost of its battery cells and packs, which would result in a low-cost $25,000 Tesla electric car in the coming years.

Tesla aims at achieving the number by using the new tabless battery cells and changing materials inside the cell which will allow Tesla to reduce the price per kilowatt-hour by half.

It would take nearly three years for the company to launch a $25,000 Tesla electric car that is also fully autonomous. This would be the most affordable Tesla electric vehicle that the company would have ever made.

Musk, earlier, had announced to deliver a $35,000 Tesla Model 3. Although the company did launch an electric car for that price, it will available only for a short time in the US.

The SpaceX co-founder also announced that Tesla is taking orders now for the new three-motor Tesla Model S with "Plaid Mode," a version capable of producing 1,100 horsepower.

The new Model S will go from zero to 60 miles an hour in just two seconds and run a quarter-mile drag strip in under nine seconds. The upgraded Model S will be launched for around $1,40,000 and have a top speed of 200 miles/ hour (321 kmph) with a range of 520 miles (836 km) on a full charge.