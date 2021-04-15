97% of organisations reported malware attack in 2020: New Checkpoint report

The committee will review all reports in detail, and submit a report with its recommendations in the next 30 days.

The year 2020 was a tough litmus test for the security framework in major organisations and according to a recent report for Checkpoint, 97 percent of them failed.

The report details its findings based on research collected from 1800 organisations around the globe, focusing on the time period between January 1 to December 31, 2020. Almost every organisation experienced a malware attack and 93 percent of these attacks came from malicious payloads infecting PCs by tricking users into opening compromised URLs and stealing their credentials.

Of these organisations, 46 percent had at least one unfortunate soul (who probably got fired, poor guy) who downloaded malicious code through a mobile application or through infected URLs. There was also a 15 percent increase in trojan activity when it comes to the banking sector.

Unsurprisingly, threat actors even used fake information on COVID-19 to draw unsuspecting users into a trap. There was even a case where an international corporation's administrative device management system was used to spread malware to each and every device in the network.

“As we have seen in 2020, the mobile threat landscape has continued to expand with almost every organization now having experienced an attack,” said Neatsun Ziv, VP Threat Prevention at Check Point Software.

“And there are more complex threats on the horizon. Cybercriminals are continuing to evolve and adapt their techniques to exploit our growing reliance on mobiles," Ziv added.