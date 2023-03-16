900 million Indian police, legal records 'up for sale' on web

Nearly 900 million Indian Police records, which include first information reports (FIRs) and records of court proceedings, are up for sale on a forum notorious for selling leaked data.

Cyber-security research firm iZOOlogic said a user who goes by the handle “Talimon” posted what appear to be samples of FIRs, legal case reports, court cases and more. The dataset totals nearly 600GB but the source of the leaked information has not yet been identified.

Also Read | LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles

The user said the leak was OCRed in JSON format and contains links to the original PDF files. OCR or Optical Character Recognition allows machines to identify text from images, which could mean that these documents were possibly scanned.

Moneycontrol News