    900 million Indian police, legal records 'up for sale' on web

    The authenticity of the claim or the source of the information of the leak has not been confirmed

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
    (Image: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Nearly 900 million Indian Police records, which include first information reports (FIRs) and records of court proceedings, are up for sale on a forum notorious for selling leaked data.

    Cyber-security research firm iZOOlogic said a user who goes by the handle “Talimon” posted what appear to be samples of FIRs, legal case reports, court cases and more. The dataset totals nearly 600GB but the source of the leaked information has not yet been identified.

    The user said the leak was OCRed in JSON format and contains links to the original PDF files. OCR or Optical Character Recognition allows machines to identify text from images, which could mean that these documents were possibly scanned.

    The post also contains two sample images showing an FIR and an accused persons list in various states.

    The post hasn’t got much traction yet as the authenticity of the claim or the leak isn’t verified.

    “Talimon” has a green reputation rating on the forum, which means their previous posts could have been legitimate. This claim, however, remains unconfirmed.

