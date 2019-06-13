86% Internet users admitted to be exposed to fake news: Survey

According to respondents, fake news appeared to be most prevalent on Facebook, and at least eight percent of respondents closed their accounts.
Four in five online global citizens believe that they have been exposed to fake news, revealed a survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Centre for International Governance Innovation. This makes 86 percent of respondents duped by such news.
Most of the pollsters believed that misinformation is woven deep within the fabric of social media, suggested the report. According to them, fake news appeared to be most prevalent on Facebook, and at least eight percent of respondents closed their accounts.
Other common sources of fake news reported were websites, YouTube, Twitter and television.
The widespread phenomenon of fake news has compelled them to disclose less personal information online. According to the survey report, 49 percent indicated that they disclose less personal information online and 39 percent said they use the Internet more selectively (39%) as they do not trust it.
Among the respondents, 83 percent people believed that fake news negatively impacts political discourse in their country.As the countermeasures to fake news, 87 percent respondents supported better education for Internet users on how to identify these reports. The second most suggested measure was the removal of fake news posts or tweets, on social media and video sharing service sites. It was supported by 85 percent of the population. The termination of social media and video sharing service accounts linked to fake news was also suggested by 84 percent pollsters.