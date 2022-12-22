 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
75% of UK respondents okay with Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger

Dec 22, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

The UK Commissions and Markets Authority had in October invited the public to share their thoughts on Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard

As many as 75 percent of the 2,100 people who responded to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) call for public opinion on Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard are in favour of the merger.

The CMA, which in October called for responses, said, "Three quarters were broadly in favour of the merger and around a quarter were broadly against the merger."

The deal is already being put through scrutiny by the European Union (EU), and more recently, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Both of them allege that the acquisition could stifle competition in the space, by blocking off access to Activision's most lucrative game franchise, Call of Duty.

Some of the opinions expressed in emails sent by 2,100 respondents said that Sony and Nintendo were already stronger than Microsoft in the console space and the merger would allow them to compete.

Others sided with Microsoft and their commitment to keeping Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard's marquee series, multi-platform.