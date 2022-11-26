 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
70% gamers in India prefer PC gaming over mobile phone, finds HP India study

Moneycontrol News
Nov 26, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

The report says that 56% of the female gamers in the country consider gaming as a career option

Smartphone makers better watch out. According to a new study conducted by PC maker HP, 70 percent of Indian gamers prefer gaming on a personal computer rather than a mobile phone.

The large percentage skew is due to three main factors. A PC offers more versatility and customisation than any gaming platform, it provides a better experience with dedicated hardware designed to squeeze performance out of the most demanding titles and allows for a variety of external peripherals.

“The strong preference for PC gaming represents a massive business opportunity for us. We remain focused to engineer the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and advanced gaming ecosystem in India," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

The study found that 29 percent of the female gamers in India see gaming as a career option but 39 percent still don't consider it as a viable alternative. Five percent aren't sure of their opinion is and 27 percent say it is a good part-time gig.

Overall, 56 percent do see it as being a good alternative to a natural career path.

“As the gaming industry in India evolves, it is promising to see gaming being considered as a career option," said Bedi.