5G rollouts on in select pockets but backhaul infrastructure to cost Rs 3 lakh crore over 4 to 5 years: ICRA

Jan 30, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

ICRA noted consistent ”healthy improvement” in operating metrics of telcos but added that debt levels continue to remain high and seen at around Rs 6.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023. The full scale 5G deployment across the country will entail densification of the network and thereby sizeable investments in fiberisation, it contended.

Telecom players have started rolling out 5G services in select pockets but backhaul infrastructure will cost Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years, according to ICRA.

”India currently has around 35 per cent of its towers fiberised and the rating agency expects that the capex required to fiberise the adequate number of towers to provide a sturdy network base would be close to Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years,” ICRA said in a statement.

The telecom industry, it noted, has continued to report healthy improvement in operating metrics, as reflected by improvement in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) levels and consistent growth in telephony usage. ARPU has already crossed Rs 170 mark in the first half and is likely to touch Rs 180 by the end of the fiscal.