English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Watch Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya now.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    5G rollouts on in select pockets but backhaul infrastructure to cost Rs 3 lakh crore over 4 to 5 years: ICRA

    ICRA noted consistent ”healthy improvement” in operating metrics of telcos but added that debt levels continue to remain high and seen at around Rs 6.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023. The full scale 5G deployment across the country will entail densification of the network and thereby sizeable investments in fiberisation, it contended.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Telecom players have started rolling out 5G services in select pockets but backhaul infrastructure will cost Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years, according to ICRA.

    ICRA noted consistent ”healthy improvement” in operating metrics of telcos but added that debt levels continue to remain high and seen at around Rs 6.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023. The full scale 5G deployment across the country will entail densification of the network and thereby sizeable investments in fiberisation, it contended.

    ”India currently has around 35 per cent of its towers fiberised and the rating agency expects that the capex required to fiberise the adequate number of towers to provide a sturdy network base would be close to Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years,” ICRA said in a statement.

    The telecom industry, it noted, has continued to report healthy improvement in operating metrics, as reflected by improvement in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) levels and consistent growth in telephony usage. ARPU has already crossed Rs 170 mark in the first half and is likely to touch Rs 180 by the end of the fiscal.