5G launch │ Sabka Vikas agenda receives a fillip

Ever since the current NDA government assumed power at the Centre, one of its stated goals has been Sabka Vikas (development for all).

Seen in that light, the launch of 5G services on October 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out as a fine example of that philosophy at work, considering the enormous promise that this game-changing technology holds for manifestly improving the quality of life of India’s 1.4 billion citizens and, also, importantly, in reducing inequalities among its people.

Joining an elite group of nations where 5G is already operational – a watershed moment in a confident India’s journey to scale new peaks of progress in its 75th year of independence – this would allow the country to significantly quicken its pace of growth and development. At the same time, it would make this progress more inclusive, embracing a wider cross-section of the population so that the benefits of advancement do not become the exclusive preserve of a few.

The introduction of 5G, which would make it possible to provide citizens with a standard of living at par with those prevalent in the most advanced countries, based on the principles of ensuring equity and equal opportunities for all, could thus have tremendous positive ramifications in connection with the attainment of numerous targets associated with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDGs 1 (Poverty Eradication), 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Health and Wellness), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 10 (Reduction of Inequalities) (https://sdgs.un.org/goals).

The availability of 5G technology across the length and breadth of India would obliterate the wide digital gulf that still separates ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ by promoting digital inclusion at a scale never seen before, with place of stay or social/economic status no longer acting as a hindrance for anyone desirous of leveraging this advanced technology to better his/her situation in life.

This, in turn, would lessen income inequalities among different strata of Indians arising out of their access or the lack of it to a fast Internet facility and give rise to enormous opportunities for even those living in far-flung areas to establish successful Internet-driven businesses. Creation of more and better-quality jobs for the youth would also receive a boost, given the huge investments that would get pumped into the development of 5G infrastructure.

Additionally, a wider presence of 5G across India could have a positive impact in seamlessly delivering quality online education in non-urban settings where Net speeds have often been touted as an issue coming in the way of top-grade massive open online courses (MOOCs), reaching a larger number of prospective beneficiaries. The spread of 5G could also lead to the emergence of innovative start-ups at multiple small places within India, thereby further strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the country.

Moreover, a deeper penetration of 5G could create profitable market opportunities at several new locations for the established ed-tech and digital healthcare and wellness companies, most of whose focus is currently restricted only to the bigger cities and towns. Additionally, better digital enablement of preventive healthcare facilities at the sub-district and panchayat levels through 5G could limit the need for people living in villages and remote areas to travel to the big cities for availing the most basic of medical treatment.

All these positives that 5G can potentially offer in shaping a new, digitally driven, self-reliant India, though, would be contingent on how effectively the technology is deployed and the pace at which this is done. For the moment, though, the hope runs strong that a potent combination of the vaulting ambitions of private sector telecom players and a reform-minded government would ensure that people across India would soon be able to start experiencing the benefit of this transformational technology. After all, a country that aspires to make this century its own cannot afford to leave anyone behind while onboarding the information superhighway.

(Sumali Moitra is a current affairs commentator. Twitter: @sumalimoitra. Views are personal.)