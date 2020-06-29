App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser banned in India: All your questions answered

The ban was invoked under section 69A of the Information Technology Act and the provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009.

Carlsen Martin

The Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The list of apps includes TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Clash of Kings, Shein, UC Browser, Helo, and several other popular apps.

Is the ban on these Chinese apps temporary?

Close

Yes, the ban seems to be a temporary measure given the current anti-Chinese sentiment in the country amidst the recent border disputes. A court will have to decide if a ban is legally binding after examining the evidence put forth by the Government of India.

related news

Can you still use TikTok, Shareit, and other banned apps?

This is not the first time TikTok has been banned in India. The app was banned last year, but people who had the app pre-installed were on their devices could still access it. Moreover, at the time of writing TikTok and Shareit were still downloadable from the Google Play Store. But it could get the boot in the coming days.

How can you use an app that has been banned?

If the government imposes a ban on an IP address, you will not be able to use either one of these 59 Chinese apps. However, the apps can be accessed using a VPN.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Boycott China #Government of India #India china border

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod to conduct human trials

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

