59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser banned in India: All your questions answered

The Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities that are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The list of apps includes TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Clash of Kings, Shein, UC Browser, Helo, and several other popular apps.

Is the ban on these Chinese apps temporary?

Yes, the ban seems to be a temporary measure given the current anti-Chinese sentiment in the country amidst the recent border disputes. A court will have to decide if a ban is legally binding after examining the evidence put forth by the Government of India.

Can you still use TikTok, Shareit, and other banned apps?

This is not the first time TikTok has been banned in India. The app was banned last year, but people who had the app pre-installed were on their devices could still access it. Moreover, at the time of writing TikTok and Shareit were still downloadable from the Google Play Store. But it could get the boot in the coming days.

How can you use an app that has been banned?

If the government imposes a ban on an IP address, you will not be able to use either one of these 59 Chinese apps. However, the apps can be accessed using a VPN.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.