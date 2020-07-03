App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

59 Chinese apps banned | TikTok says no plan to take legal route against government ban

TikTok said it plans to work with government authorities and get suggestions and directives with regards to data protection and security

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TikTok on July 3 said it will not contest the ban imposed by the government of India on 59 Chinese apps. The company will instead, work with government authorities and get suggestions and directives with regards to data protection and security.

Some reports had suggested TikTok was considering taking the legal route against the government ban. The company has denied such reports.

“There have been statements in the press concerning the possibility that TikTok might pursue legal action regarding the directive by the Government of India. We have no plans to pursue such action. We are committed to working with the government to address its concerns. We comply with the laws and regulations of the Government of India. Ensuring the data sovereignty, security and privacy of our users has always been and will continue to be a top priority for us,” a company spokesperson told News18.

Close
The Ministry of Information Technology, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

The ministry had said that it had received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India.

TikTok is now completely offline in India. Soon after the ban was announced, the company issued a statement saying it continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under India law and has not shared any information of users under India law with any foreign government, including the Chinese government.

Several banned apps have since been delisted from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:44 pm

