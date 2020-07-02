59 Chinese apps banned | Are Chinese smartphones next? Is it risky to buy one now?

The government's recent ban on 59 Chinese apps in India has cast a cloud over the tech industry, in particular, India’s smartphone market, which is vastly dominated by Chinese companies. Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus have lately been doubling down on their ‘made in India’ policies.

Additionally, anti-Chinese sentiment in India is at an all-time high, which, coupled with the ban, might raise scepticism among consumers looking to purchase new smartphones. However, the app ban is unlikely to impact Chinese phone makers and their dominance in the country.

Firstly, Chinese OEMs like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, and OnePlus have reaffirmed their ‘made in India’ commitments. It is worth noting that these manufacturers only assemble their devices in India after the components are shipped from China. But that does not discount the fact that this process comes with huge benefits for Indians, primarily in terms of employment.

Secondly, even non-Chinese brands have manufacturing plants in China. According to data from Statistica, over one billion smartphones had been produced in China in 2019 alone. In 2019, the total global smartphone shipments hit 1.38 billion units, which means a massive chunk of those phones were manufactured in China.

The statistics alone are enough to reveal the world’s reliance on China for smartphones, and that is not about to change in the immediate future. While it may be easy to develop app replacements in India, we still have a good couple of years to go before finding truly non-Chinese smartphone alternatives.

Lastly, consumer interests also play a big role. Chinese phone OEMs in the last five years have upped the ante. The competitive pricing model has not only benefited Chinese brands but has also allowed average Indians to gain access to smartphones and features they would have previously only dreamed of accessing.

The world is currently still massively reliant on China for most of its smartphones, and that is not about to change anytime soon. If the Indian government does enforce a ban on China-made phones, it will potentially crash the smartphone market in the country, which is currently one of the largest in the world. Just look at Huawei, despite the many allegations, the Trump administration has not been able to stop the sale of Huawei products in the US. And that battle has been going on for more than a year now.

