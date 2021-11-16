50 million people expected to give up gadgets for an hour on November 20: ParentCircle

ParentCircle, on November 16, announced that it is expecting over 50 million participants to disconnect from their electronic gadgets for one hour on November 20 - World Children's Day - to spend the time exclusively with their children. The estimate comes after a successful family-connect campaign with the participation of over a million parents and 41,635 schools last year.

"This time, too, the movement is gaining momentum with #GadgetFreeHour garnering over 10 million impressions on social media already. This year, #GadgetFreeHour is happening on November 20, 2021, with the number of participants set to exceed 50 million," said ParentCircle while announcing the third edition of the #GadgetFreeHour.

This year, the GadgetFreeHour will be celebrated between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on November 20.“In this one hour, families will disconnect from their gadgets and spend time with their children – playing, talking, eating and laughing together; rediscovering the pleasure of each other’s company in a fun way,” said Nalina Ramalakshmi, Founder and Managing Director, ParentCircle

The Tamil Nadu government’s education department is extending its support by sharing a message to all the schools urging teachers and parents, along with their children, to take a break from their hectic online schedules to spend that one hour with their families. The Puducherry government has also joined this initiative to spread the go-gadget-free message across all schools in the Union Territory.

To make the fun hour for everyone, ParentCircle has launched the #GadgetFreeHour online and #HahaHehe Challenge for families, which is seeing massive participation with over seven lakh reach. It also has a 14-Day ‘Back to Childhood’ challenge that encourages parents to spend 5 gadget-free minutes every day with their children performing different activities.