5 things you probably didn't know about the upcoming Kia Seltos

Kia is gearing up for its debut in the Indian market on August 22, with its SUV the Seltos. The Korean automobile manufacturing company recently unveiled the upcoming SUV’s dimensions and engine specifications, which reveal interesting information about the car.

The company has stated that it will offer the Seltos with three engine and four transmission options. It will get a 1.4-litre T-GDI, a 1.5-litre Petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDI engine. The turbocharged gasoline motor makes the highest power output of 140 PS while the other two engines pump 115 PS respectively. Torque figures are 242 Nm for the gasoline engine, 114 Nm for the petrol and 250 Nm for the diesel. All the engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while optional gearboxes include a 7-speed DCT for the gasoline engine, a CVT gearbox for the petrol and a 6-speed AT for the diesel.

The Seltos became the first car in the Indian market to be offered with four transmission options. They include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and the continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox. Though it is yet to be tested, the company claims the gearbox will last for three lakh+ km.

Kia has also equipped the Seltos with its latest UVO Connect technology, which comes with 37 features and free subscription for the first three years. These features are divided into five categories including Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control, and Convenience. It has a comprehensive list of features to cover most aspects of Indian vehicular experience.

The SUV gets a premium sound system from Bose, which is an 8-speaker 400W system along with dynamic speed compensation. This enables the speakers to adjust the audio levels as per the car’s speed, further enhancing the audio experience. A central speaker is mounted on the dashboard, along with two tweeters, two door-mounted front and rear speakers along with an 8.0-inch subwoofer.

Since the Seltos is Kia’s first offering in the Indian market, the Korean company has tailored the SUV to suit Indian needs. Kia claims a 25 percent better in-gear 20-80 km/h performance than the best-selling SUV in the segment, which could make the Seltos a potent competitor in its segment.