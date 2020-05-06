App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

He alleged that basically, he was able to find out if someone was sick at the PMO or the Parliament, adding that he could see if someone was sick in a specific house if he wanted to.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After having raised alarm over alleged security gaps in the government's Aarogya Setu app, French ethical hacker who goes by the moniker Elliot Alderson on May 6 claimed that five people felt unwell at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on May 5.

He tweeted saying, "I don't know why people are still asking what were the issues, everything is already public."

"In the previous version of the app, an attacker was able to get the content of any internal file of the app, local database included. Yesterday, an attacker was able to know who is infected, unwell, made a self-assessment in the area of his choice," he said.

Close

He alleged that basically, he was able to find out if someone was sick at the PMO or the Parliament, adding that he could see if someone was sick in a specific house if he wanted to.

related news

At the end of the thread, he claimed that on May 5, five people felt unwell at the PMO, two at the Indian Army Headquarters, while there was one infected person at the Parliament and three at the Home Office.

On May 5, Alderson, who had also 'exposed' security gaps and flaws in the Aadhaar in 2018, flagged security issues with the Aarogya Setu app, adding that the same put the medical data of nearly 90 million Indians at stake. He was contacted by arms of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology soon after.

Read More | Elliot Alderson, hacker who 'exposed' flaws in Aadhaar, raises alarm over privacy issues in Aarogya Setu app

Later, the government issued a statement dismissing any privacy issues with the app.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #India #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

As central banks break the junk debt barrier, investors will follow

As central banks break the junk debt barrier, investors will follow

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.