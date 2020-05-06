5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

After having raised alarm over alleged security gaps in the government's Aarogya Setu app, French ethical hacker who goes by the moniker Elliot Alderson on May 6 claimed that five people felt unwell at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on May 5.

He tweeted saying, "I don't know why people are still asking what were the issues, everything is already public."

"In the previous version of the app, an attacker was able to get the content of any internal file of the app, local database included. Yesterday, an attacker was able to know who is infected, unwell, made a self-assessment in the area of his choice," he said.

He alleged that basically, he was able to find out if someone was sick at the PMO or the Parliament, adding that he could see if someone was sick in a specific house if he wanted to.

At the end of the thread, he claimed that on May 5, five people felt unwell at the PMO, two at the Indian Army Headquarters, while there was one infected person at the Parliament and three at the Home Office.

On May 5, Alderson, who had also 'exposed' security gaps and flaws in the Aadhaar in 2018, flagged security issues with the Aarogya Setu app, adding that the same put the medical data of nearly 90 million Indians at stake. He was contacted by arms of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology soon after.

Later, the government issued a statement dismissing any privacy issues with the app.