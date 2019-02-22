5 password managers that will help keep your online accounts secure

The best way to secure your accounts is by using different passwords for each of them. In today’s digital world, you’re no longer dealing with one or two accounts; you’ve got social media accounts, email accounts, media-services accounts, online banking accounts, game server accounts, and the list goes on. So, just how do you remember every account password? The simple answer would be to use a password manager application.

A password manager is designed to house all your passwords under one encrypted roof, generate strong passwords and automatically insert them as you log onto different websites and it can even store payment information to streamline your online shopping experience. Every password manager works on the same principle of creating a master password to your identity vault. The password manager automatically fills in individual user IDs and passwords – so you don’t have to remember every ID and password yourself – for sites and apps you use.

With loads of password manager apps available to choose from, we’ve narrowed down some of the best –

Available on Windows, iOS, Mac and Android operating system, 1Passwrod excels when it comes to its intuitive user interface and strong password generator. The digital wallet on 1Password lets you securely save everything from login credentials to network passwords. Developers of the software have offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who could break 1Password’s encryptions.

Enpass features support for most devices and boasts a rather appealing pricing model. The desktop version is free, while you only pay a one-time purchase of $9.99 for each mobile device. Enpass features the highest standards of data security by utilising open source and peer reviewed cryptography libraries of SQLCipher engine. To put simply, Enpass is an offline password manager that doesn’t store passwords and data on a cloud archive, which reduces the possibilities of hacking and breach footprint.

Dashlane is a highly user-friendly password manager that helps you keep your personal accounts and private data secure. You can sync Dashlane across multiple devices, regardless of platform. One of Dashlane’s most noteworthy feature is ‘Site Breach Alerts’, which alerts you to any breaches on sites you’ve accessed in the past.

This platform features a robust form filling capability, offers bio-metric support for Touch ID on iOS and Android fingerprint scanning. While Sticky Password’s doesn’t feature a digital wallet, it does let you choose whether you want to keep local copies of your passwords or house them on the cloud.

Keeper Security offers password solutions for enterprise, business, family, and personal use. Keeper Security secures your information using two-factor authentication and secure file storage. It provides excellent flexibility through custom fields which let you store passport information, driver’s license numbers, and other essential records