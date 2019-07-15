5 fintech start-ups embracing AI for innovative services

There has been an emergence of start-ups using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and gamification to solve an array of problems in the BFSI sector. This area is increasingly garnering attention from financial institutions for various reasons.

One of them is because BFSI companies have realised that it is unviable to build these technologies in-house and is much easier and feasible to tap these start-ups to stay ahead of the technological curve. They can also customise or scale these solutions as required, thereby future proofing their investments and operations.

Initially, BFSI companies experimented with AI and ML-based conversational tools before slowly graduating to payments platform. Today, they have solutions to help them address several business challenges, including improving online customer engagement, enabling financial compliance and even gathering data about imminent fiscal needs. By using AI and ML as the bedrock for these platforms, the systems can learn with usage to offer predictive responses, improving response rate and quality.



Launched in 2014, Rubique uses AI technology to help customers compare a wide range of financial products and select the right one easily. Affiliated with over 100 leading lenders including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Indiabulls and Bajaj Finserve, it has shortened the retail and SME loan approval process so customers can apply and get approval swiftly. Rubique’s Online Plus AI-based algorithm matches its massive customer data with credit policies from financial institutions. It then provides a customised list of fiscal products to individuals based on their needs and profile. This matchmaking ensures higher approval rates and improved sourcing for its partners. Additionally, its real-time application status tracking brings better transparency in the overall process, improving customer experience.

LendingKart offers collateral-free working capital and other business loans to small businesses in four simple steps. They can check their eligibility for a business loan, submit an online application form, which LendingKart's team evaluates before sanctioning the final amount. To make this process quick and seamless, the digital lending platform has developed technology tools based on Big Data analysis, helping lenders evaluate a borrower’s creditworthiness better.

Launched in 2018, Niki.AI is an AI-based app that enables online transactions to help customers to manage their household expenses. It tries to remove roadblocks in the adoption of online payments, like complex interfaces and language barriers. It especially focuses on non-English speaking Indians and first-time internet users. It assists them through the entire ordering to fulfilment process in regional languages.

Active.Ai is a conversational AI-based platform for the financial sector that uses cognitive technology. It can be linked to smart digital interfaces like Alexa and Google Home as well as messaging apps like Skype, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Its AI engine, Triniti.ai, understands complex contexts and conversations and provides intelligent responses through natural dialogues. Founded in 2016, Active.Ai raised $3M from Spain’s banking group Banco Sabadell earlier this year. It will use these funds to design interfaces that improve customer engagement.

Kolkata-based Mihup offers AI-enabled speech recognition platform for vernacular languages. The platform’s in-app messenger sends out a query through SMS and an algorithm-based AI search would provide the answers. Powered by intelligent voice interfaces, it has evolved understanding of naturally spoken queries for large and complex content domains, which can be used in offline channels too.

Here is a look at five fintech start-ups offering AI-backed solutions in India: