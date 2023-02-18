 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4G/5G tech stack now ready, India to be major telecom technology exporter in 3 yrs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Railways, categorically said there is no programme for the privatisation of the national transporter.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said for Railways, the focus is on transforming passenger experience. (File image)

India has proven its mettle with its indigenous 4G/5G technology stack which is "now ready" and the country is poised to emerge as a major telecom technology exporter to the world in the coming three years, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event, Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Railways, categorically said there is no programme for the privatisation of the national transporter.

The 5G services were launched on October 1, 2022, and within a span of 100 days have been rolled out in 200-plus cities. The sheer speed of rollout has been appreciated by industry leaders globally and is being described in many international forums as the "fastest deployment happening anywhere in the world", he said.

Vaishnaw highlighted the population-scale solutions being tested on India stack, across platforms such as payments, healthcare and identity. Each of these platforms is powerful in itself, but together become a dynamic force that can solve "any major problem in the world".