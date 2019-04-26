43 new members, including HSBC, join the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 38 Silver members and five Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support the development of shared open source technology, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership.

Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources developers need to grow and sustain many of the world's most successful open source projects, including Hyperledger, Kubernetes, Linux, Node.js, and ONAP.

"Successful large-scale, global open source communities require dedicated resources, support, and infrastructure, so it's incredibly exciting to see 43 more organizations increase their commitment to open source," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with our new members to better support the developers who build, secure, and maintain the open source systems we rely on every day."

New Linux Foundation Silver members supporting and contributing to open source communities include firms like HSBC and Volkswagen AG.

With the support of its members, the Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking (ONAP, OPNFV and more), security (Core Infrastructure Initiative), cloud (Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and more), blockchain (Hyperledger) and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology rapidly advance in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.