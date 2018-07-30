App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

2nd Global HQ of OnePlus to be in India, says company

He said the company would be spending more aggressively offline, dedicate more resources and very soon set up a full fledged Research & Development centre in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese handset maker OnePlus today said that the second global headquarters of the company, as well as a full fledged R&D centre, would be set up in India as the country contributed one third of the firm's revenues.

"India has become the most important market for the company and already accounts for one-third of our revenues. So to support the kind of growth that we are experiencing in India, this is going to be our second global headquarters. We will be doing a lot more than what we are currently doing in India," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, at a press conference here after the inauguration of a 'OnePlus Experience Store.'

He said the company would be spending more aggressively offline, dedicate more resources and very soon set up a full fledged Research & Development centre in India. He said the company already has a small R&D facility in the country, but were now looking to expand at different locations, where it can have a full-fledged facility.

Agarwal claimed that OnePlus, launched in India in 2014, was among the top three fastest growing mobile phones for the last three quarters in a row. OnePlus recently opened three offline stores in India - at Jayanagar in Bengaluru, Central Mall in Mumbai and South City Mall in Kolkata.

The company, which has a unit at Noida, has assigned Oppo as its manufacturing partner Agarwal said OnePlus proposed to set up 25 service centres by the end of this year, launch 10 authorised stores and wanted the products to be sold at 100 'Croma' outlets.

On its smart phone OnePlus 6, Agarwal said it is available in four variants - Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Red and Silk white. The Mirror Black is available with 64 GB and 128 GB storage options and retails at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. The other three variants are available in 128 GB at a price of Rs 39,999. He said the Midnight Black is also available in a new 256 GB version that retails at Rs 43,999.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 08:59 pm

tags #Business #Technology

