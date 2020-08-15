25 years of Internet in India: How it has impacted the lives of 1.3 billion people

India marks 25 years of the Internet on August 15 alongside the 74th Independence Day celebrations. The Internet has become so much important in this digital age that it is often said to be the fourth basic necessity after roti, kapda, and makaan.

While the Internet in India arrived in the year 1986, its access was limited to the educational and research communities. It was on August 15, 1995 when the common man in India got an opportunity to connect to the world via the Internet. Speeds then were relatively-slow and we had only one internet provider — the government-owned Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL).

Jump to 2020, India has a bunch of 4G mobile and high-speed broadband Internet providers. Over the years, the Internet has turned out to be the driving force for raising a voice, expressing thoughts, and even create jobs. India is now home to more than 550 million active internet users and is expected to breach the 600 million mark by year-end 2020.

PM Modi, in his speech on India's 74th Independence Day, announced that over six lakh villages across India would be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibre within 1,000 days.

As the internet becomes more accessible and affordable, here's how important the internet has been for Indians.

Survival during the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic led to India go under the biggest lockdown in March 2020. Over 1.3 billion people were forced to stay in their homes to curb the spread of the virus. During these months, people found a way to stay connected with their loved ones and even for professional purposes through video calls and various other apps and mediums available on the internet.

The demand was such that the rural areas outnumbered urban cities in terms of active internet users, which increased to over 500 million in April 2020. Internet consumption in India also increased by 13 percent during the lockdown.

Access to information courtesy of affordable Internet plans

The first internet plan for the public in India cost Rs 5,000 and offered 9.6 kbps speeds. Compare that to 2020 and you get 42GB 4G data for less than Rs 150. Until 2016, Indians paid roughly Rs 300 for 1GB data. Things changed when Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) entered the telecom sector with Jio and provided high-speed 4G mobile internet to users for free.

Within the first six months of its launch, Reliance Jio crossed over 100 million active subscribers.

However, a large chunk of users still are unable to access smartphone and feature phones. While there are a bunch of Android smartphones available for over Rs 5,000, nearly 500 million Indians still do not have a basic device to get access to the internet. Jio, alongside its telecom operations, launched the Jio Phone in 2016. The 4G feature phone became so popular that within a couple of years, it crossed over 300 million shipments.

Today, the average cost of mobile internet is under Rs 7/ GB, and a major chunk of the credit is often given to Reliance Jio for launching 4G internet in India and changing the telecom sector and the internet in India. Courtesy of the competitive environment, India ranks number 1 in the list of countries with the most affordable mobile internet plans.

Campaigns

The Internet has also played a key role in voicing various social campaigns and causes. Social media users took charge and supported the LGBTQ community to decriminalise homosexuality under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Not just that, another massive campaign against sexual harassment, #MeToo, began on social media. While the movement did start first in the US, many here in India gathered the courage to speak up against the ones who abused them sexually.

Education

We have already mentioned how the internet played a key role in helping people stay connected during the pandemic. However, the most significant use case of the internet is being done in the education sector. As schools and colleges continue to remain close, students and teachers are relying on video-conferencing apps such as Microsoft Teams for online education. Some institutes are also conducting tests online using their own applications or via such video-conferencing apps.

Corporates and businesses

Majority of corporate infrastructure relies on the internet for their businesses. The use case is not limited to the consumer front, where these companies use the platform to sell their products, but also for key data transfer and security.

The pandemic has also given small and medium businesses (SMBs) an opportunity to get on board the virtual space and generate revenue by selling their products online. Platforms like JioMart are being used by these retailers to offer seamless accessibility to a range of products to consumers. The popularity is such that JioMart surpassed 1 million downloads on Google Play Store alone a few days after its launch. The service, which was initially available across 200 locations in India, is expanding at a rapid rate to other parts of the country.

The Internet has also helped brands like Uber and Ola launch ride-hailing services and help connect millions of taxi and auto drivers across India. Not just transport, apps like Swiggy and Zomato have changed the way people order food online.

Outsourcing and cloud-based services

India is considered to be a preferred country by multinational companies due to its budget-friendly costs. It is estimated that the development cost of an outsourced project costs about 30 percent lesser than developed countries like the US and UK. Despite reduced costs, Indian outsourcing companies are known to offer high-quality services.

India’s increased focus on technology is also aiding in improving the overall infrastructure. With robust internet connectivity, that is improving and expanding every day, the use of cloud-based services for storing data is also witnessing strong growth.

Clients are offered the latest and best in software technology, including customised solutions for various applications such as e-commerce, business process re-engineering, system migration, legacy system maintenance, system integration, and much more. Outsourcing companies also maintain uninterrupted communication channels with clients by providing high-speed bandwidth via satellite connectivity, submarine cables and fibre optic networks, according to the website Outsource2India.

Startup Culture

With a booming economy and increasing focus on Digital India, coupled with a young population, the focus on startups has been on the rise. The government, too, is aiding citizens in launching start-up companies via various initiatives.

The overall fund flow to India’s startup ecosystem has actually grown in 2019. Around USD 20.44 billion has been pumped into Indian startups. That’s the highest in the past five years.

While these are some of the positive sides of the Internet in India, there are an equal number of downsides as well.

Privacy and data security remain a big concern, not just for citizens but for the administration as well. There have been several reports on applications storing user data without their consent and using it to generate revenue by targeting ads.

Cyberattacks too have been on the rise, leading to users being vulnerable to virtual attacks if adequate measures are not taken. Not just that, app-based bugs have led to data leaks. As they say, data is the new oil, so not just brands but even hackers try and get access to user information and capitalise it for a large sum.

The dark web is also a known-yet-unknown entity of the internet. Recently, personal data of 2.9 crore Indian job seekers was leaked on the dark web.

Sure, you can use services like VPN to avoid being a victim to such attacks but as they say, precaution is better than cure.

The Internet continues to be a boon and curse at the same time. As India enters its 26th-year of the digital age, here's hoping for a safer, smoother, faster and even-more connected virtual world.