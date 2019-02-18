App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

[24]7.ai Appoints Digital Transformation Expert Rohan Ganeson as COO

Ganeson previously worked with Optus in Australia as Managing Director, Customer/Digital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Intent-driven customer engagement company [24]7.ai announced the appointment of Rohan Ganeson as its chief operating officer. In this role, Ganeson will be responsible for overseeing core business functions related to the company’s product business, from their creation to their success in the market. He will report directly to [24]7.ai Chief Executive Officer PV Kannan.

Ganeson brings a wide range of skills across multiple functions, with a proven track record for driving transformation and growth in international businesses. He has experience working in Asia, Australia, and North America, and prior to joining [24]7.ai, he spent the last 10 years at Optus, one of Australia’s largest telecommunications companies. At Optus, he served in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as Managing Director, Customer/Digital, where he was responsible for all of Optus’s $6.5 billion customer business.

“Adding Rohan to our leadership team marks an important milestone in our growth as a company,” said Kannan. “His experience in leading digital transformation and customer experience gives him a unique perspective on our business. Rohan is the type of leader who can drive unparalleled alignment between our key technology functions and client-facing teams to deliver even more value to our clients.”

“[24]7.ai has been a pioneer in the customer experience space, and leader in artificial intelligence and chatbot technology,” said Ganeson. “I look forward to working with the company’s leadership team to deliver world-class digital transformation solutions to our global clients, and a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience to consumers.”
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:58 pm

