2020 Mahindra Thar spied undergoing BS-VI emission norms test

Indian automobile manufacturer, Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the next-gen Thar SUV. While there is no official date of its launch, it was spotted under heavy camouflage.

The spy shots indicate that the SUV was undergoing a BS-VI emission norms test. They also show that Mahindra has increased the Thar’s dimensions, making it more similar to the Jeep Wrangler while still retaining its Jeep CJ-5 inspired look.

The SUV carries forward its seven-slat grille, round headlamps and flared wheel arches. But it now gets round fog lamps on the bumper which are expected to be offered as standard. The SUV was spotted with a protrusion on the bonnet, which could indicate that the manufacturer could provide a scoop, at least as an option.

The SUV is expected to be underpinned by a brand-new platform which will be reinforced to meet the upcoming crash test and safety norms. It is also expected to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seatbelt reminder for front occupants and a high-speed alert as safety features.

Mahindra could carry forward the low-range gearbox and a locking rear differential from the current-gen Thar. The 2020 Thar could make its first public appearance at next year’s Auto Expo.

The SUV should be priced a little more than the current generationthat is priced between Rs 6.83 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh (Ex-showroom).