App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Mahindra Thar spied undergoing BS-VI emission norms test

The SUV carries forward its seven-slat grille, round headlamps and flared wheel arches.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Indian automobile manufacturer, Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the next-gen Thar SUV. While there is no official date of its launch, it was spotted under heavy camouflage.

The spy shots indicate that the SUV was undergoing a BS-VI emission norms test. They also show that Mahindra has increased the Thar’s dimensions, making it more similar to the Jeep Wrangler while still retaining its Jeep CJ-5 inspired look.

The SUV carries forward its seven-slat grille, round headlamps and flared wheel arches. But it now gets round fog lamps on the bumper which are expected to be offered as standard. The SUV was spotted with a protrusion on the bonnet, which could indicate that the manufacturer could provide a scoop, at least as an option.

Close

The SUV is expected to be underpinned by a brand-new platform which will be reinforced to meet the upcoming crash test and safety norms. It is also expected to get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seatbelt reminder for front occupants and a high-speed alert as safety features.

Mahindra could carry forward the low-range gearbox and a locking rear differential from the current-gen Thar. The 2020 Thar could make its first public appearance at next year’s Auto Expo.

The SUV should be priced a little more than the current generationthat is priced between Rs 6.83 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh (Ex-showroom).
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Technology #Thar #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.