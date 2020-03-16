MacBook Air 2020 with Magic Keyboard likely to arrive this week: Report

Apple may silently launch a new MacBook Air later this week. A new report claims that the new MacBook Air will feature the new scissor-switch keyboard found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Earlier, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that Apple would launch a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air with the scissor-switch keyboard. While the analyst claimed that the new MacBooks would arrive during Q2 2020, a MacRumors report suggests an earlier launch.

The website was tipped of an early MacBook Air launch by the same tipster who reported about last year’s iMac and iPad launch in March 2019. The report states that, like the past five years, Apple will release new products a couple of weeks before the quarter ends.

The new MacBook Air will replace the controversial butterfly keys with a scissor-switch mechanism keyboard, aka the Magic Keyboard, found on the MacBook Pro 16-inch model.