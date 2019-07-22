2020 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS Cafe gets new colour options

Kawasaki recently updated its Z900RS pair with a fresh set of paint schemes, which will be available on sale along with the standard colours. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has not made any other major changes apart from the aesthetic upgrades.

The Z900RS is now available in two paint options, including plain black and dark green with yellow stripes. Its Café variant, on the other hand, gets a new blueish colour scheme. Apart from these additions, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged.

It is powered by a 948cc 4-cylinder engine which makes 124.7 PS of maximum power and 98.5 Nm of peak torque. The RS Café receives a slightly detuned version of the engine, with 111.5 PS of maximum power.

The motorcycle gets a pair of 41 mm adjustable USD forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the back. It can be adjusted for rebound as well as preload.

Though Kawasaki has launched the new paint options in the international markets, it is still unclear whether they will make it to the Indian market anytime soon. Till then, it is best to wait for an official confirmation from the company. The standard Z900 RS has a price tag of Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom).