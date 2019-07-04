2020 BMW M6 makes global debut: What's on offer?

German luxury car manufacturer BMW recently unveiled the latest generation of the X6 SUV. 11 years after its first appearance, the luxury SUV has made its global debut in its third-generation.

The X6 carries forward the looks of an X4, with a sloping coupe-like roofline. It also gets the company’s iconic large kidney grille. The grille can also be optionally illuminated, while BMW Laserlight and adaptive LED headlights are also available as an option.

The rear sees new vertical bumper vents, fake exhaust tips, reflectors and lip spoiler. It comes with 19-inch alloys as standard and it has an option of 20/22 inch wheels. The top trim, however, is available with 21-inch alloys only.

The interior is decked with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. It supports various features such as advanced gesture controls, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging among others.

It also gets four-zone automatic climate control, thermoelectric cup holders, a panoramic glass roof, ambient interior air freshening package and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond with 3D surround sound system.

The X6 is available in four trims and the top-spec petrol variant gets a 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which makes 523 PS of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. Its diesel counterpart is a 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbocharged unit that makes 400 PS of maximum power and 760 Nm of peak torque. All engines are mated to the same 8-speed automatic transmission.

The X6 will carry a price bracket between Rs 44 lakhs for the base model to Rs 50 lakhs for the top trim (all prices, ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, among others.