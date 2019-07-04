App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 BMW M6 makes global debut: What's on offer?

The X6 carries forward the looks of an X4, with a sloping coupe-like roofline.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

German luxury car manufacturer BMW recently unveiled the latest generation of the X6 SUV. 11 years after its first appearance, the luxury SUV has made its global debut in its third-generation.

The X6 carries forward the looks of an X4, with a sloping coupe-like roofline. It also gets the company’s iconic large kidney grille. The grille can also be optionally illuminated, while BMW Laserlight and adaptive LED headlights are also available as an option.

The rear sees new vertical bumper vents, fake exhaust tips, reflectors and lip spoiler. It comes with 19-inch alloys as standard and it has an option of 20/22 inch wheels. The top trim, however, is available with 21-inch alloys only.

Close

The interior is decked with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. It supports various features such as advanced gesture controls, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging among others.

related news

It also gets four-zone automatic climate control, thermoelectric cup holders, a panoramic glass roof, ambient interior air freshening package and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond with 3D surround sound system.

The X6 is available in four trims and the top-spec petrol variant gets a 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which makes 523 PS of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. Its diesel counterpart is a 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbocharged unit that makes 400 PS of maximum power and 760 Nm of peak torque. All engines are mated to the same 8-speed automatic transmission.

The X6 will carry a price bracket between Rs 44 lakhs for the base model to Rs 50 lakhs for the top trim (all prices, ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, among others.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Technology #trends #X6

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.