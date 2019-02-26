2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 launched with new paint schemes internationally

Suzuki has just updated its mid-weight street fighter, the GSX-750, for the international market and it gets three new colour options. The bike is now available in a white, blue and matte black paint job.

The white paint scheme gets blue rims and blue accents along the bike. The blue variant gets white and green highlights. Apart from the cosmetic update, however, no other changes have been made to the naked sport bike.

The bike continues to be powered by the same 749cc inline-four engine that makes 113 PS of maximum power and 81 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via a six-speed gearbox. Braking duties and handled by a twin disc set-up in the front and a rear disc with ABS and traction control that comes standard. The bike is suspended upside down forks in the front and a rear monoshock.

The Suzuki GSX-S750 is one of the more reasonably priced inline-four powered bikes in our country and thanks its street fighter design offers decent ride-ability for everyday use with more than decent performance figures. The current S750 is priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Z900, the Yamaha MT-09 and the Ducati Monster 821. An exact timeline for the launch of the 2019 version isn't known yet, but we do expect it to come to India later this year.