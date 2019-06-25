App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 leaked images surface online; bike gets all-LED headlamp among other changes

While the basic silhouette of the bike remains the same, tank and side panels get updates with sharper, more pronounced lines.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Suzuki Gixxer has been in need of an update. And now, images of the upcoming Gixxer 155 has started doing the rounds of the internet hinting that the date for the launch is fast approaching.

Auto publication, Rushlane, has uploaded images of the new Gixxer 155 that seems to have got some radical styling changes along with an engine update.

The most prominent change is the headlamp with an all-LED unit replacing the old one. While the basic silhouette of the bike remains the same, tank and side panels get updates with sharper, more pronounced lines. The bike also has a split-seat setup replacing the single piece on the current-gen model. The rear seat is flanked by body coloured grab rails and the exhaust end-can is also a split unit.

While the motor is likely to be the same 154.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder, we do expect it to be updated for BS-VI norms. The engine produces a slightly lower 14.1 PS of power but torque continues to remain at 14 Nm. Transmission remains a 5-speed unit. Cycle parts, however, are expected to remain the same with conventional telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, 17-inch black alloys and disc brakes at both ends with standard single-channel ABS.

The Suzuki Gixxer primarily competes with a range of bikes in its class including the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda CB Hornet, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Yamaha FZ-S V2.0.

In terms of pricing, expect a slight premium over the existing model. Of course, the Gixxer 250 is also in the works, so expect both bikes to be launched around the festive season.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki Gixxer #Suzuki Gixxer 250 #Technology

