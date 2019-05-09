2019 Skoda Superb design sketches officially unveiled

Czech carmaker Skoda recently revealed the design sketch of the upcoming 2019 Superb. The car is scheduled to debut at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Slovakia and could make its way to Indian markets by the end of this year.

The sketch highlights the sharp design elements which are in tune with recent Skoda models and concepts. It also showcases updated LED headlamps with revised bumpers. The bumpers now also incorporate sleek fog lamps, which are connected with a chrome strip that runs along with the bumper. The upcoming Superb retains the Signature Skoda grille, clad in chrome throughout.

Though there were not many details revealed by the company, spy shots of the sedan across Europe show revamped tail lamps and a new set of alloys. It is safe to expect the presence of a virtual cockpit as well as a 360-degree camera.

The Superb is expected to carry forward the same engine, which is a 2-litre diesel that churns out 177 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission but is also available in a lower state of tune for the lower variants. Transmission comes via a 7-speed DSG.

Skoda is expected to launch the Superb facelift later this year, with BS-VI compliance. The international markets will also get an optional plug-in hybrid variant as well. The facelifted Superb is expected to carry an increased price tag over the current base price of Rs 26 lakhs (ex-showroom).