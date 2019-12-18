2019 in review: Top under Rs 40,000 smartphones launched in India this year

Asus 6Z (Rs 27,999): Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The smartphone sports a motorised rotating dual-camera unit at the rear that flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP 145-degree field of view ultra-wide angle lens. Other Asus 6z specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.