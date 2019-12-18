App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 in review: Top under Rs 40,000 smartphones launched in India this year

These flagship killers, performance-heavy and value-centered devices rocked the world of smartphones in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
OnePlus 7T (Rs 37,999): OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Other OnePlus 7T specifications include a triple-camera setup with 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensors, a 16MP front camera, a 3,800 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charging, etc.
1/10

OnePlus 7T (Rs 37,999): OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Other OnePlus 7T specifications include a triple-camera setup with 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensors, a 16MP front camera, a 3,800 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charging, etc.

<strong>Realme X2 Pro (Rs 29, 999)</strong>: Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 + 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom + 8MP f/2.2 115-degrees ultra-wide lens + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor setup. The 16MP front camera is placed inside the water-drop notch. Other Realme X2 Pro specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, in-display fingerprint scanner, Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box.
2/10

Realme X2 Pro (Rs 29, 999): Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 + 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom + 8MP f/2.2 115-degrees ultra-wide lens + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor setup. The 16MP front camera is placed inside the water-drop notch. Other Realme X2 Pro specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, in-display fingerprint scanner, Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box.

<strong>Redmi K20 Pro (Rs 25,999)</strong>: Redmi K20 Pro specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB RAM. Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.75 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro has a 20MP pop-up camera. Other Redmi K20 specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W Sonic Charge support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
3/10

Redmi K20 Pro (Rs 25,999): Redmi K20 Pro specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB RAM. Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.75 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro has a 20MP pop-up camera. Other Redmi K20 specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W Sonic Charge support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

<strong>Asus 6Z (Rs 27,999)</strong>: Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The smartphone sports a motorised rotating dual-camera unit at the rear that flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP 145-degree field of view ultra-wide angle lens. Other Asus 6z specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.
4/10

Asus 6Z (Rs 27,999): Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The smartphone sports a motorised rotating dual-camera unit at the rear that flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP 145-degree field of view ultra-wide angle lens. Other Asus 6z specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (Rs 39,990): Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED no-notch screen with a 93.1 percent screen-t0-body ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the shark-fin pop-up motor. Reno 10x Zoom packs a 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique.
5/10

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (Rs 39,990): Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED no-notch screen with a 93.1 percent screen-t0-body ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the shark-fin pop-up motor. Reno 10x Zoom packs a 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique.

<strong>Samsung Galaxy A80 (Rs 39,999)</strong>: Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB + 128GB storage and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera.
6/10

Samsung Galaxy A80 (Rs 39,999): Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB + 128GB storage and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera.

OnePlus 7 (Rs 32,999): OnePlus 7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Other OnePlus 7 specifications include a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP sensor setup. For selfies, the teardrop notch houses a 16MP front camera. OnePlus 7 comes packed with a 3,700 mAh battery with 20W Warp fast charging.
7/10

OnePlus 7 (Rs 32,999): OnePlus 7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Other OnePlus 7 specifications include a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP sensor setup. For selfies, the teardrop notch houses a 16MP front camera. OnePlus 7 comes packed with a 3,700 mAh battery with 20W Warp fast charging.

<strong>Oppo Reno2 (Rs 36,999)</strong>: Oppo Reno2 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED, notch-less display with a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge. Other Reno 2 specifications include a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 shark-fin-style pop-up camera.
8/10

Oppo Reno2 (Rs 36,999): Oppo Reno2 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED, notch-less display with a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge. Other Reno 2 specifications include a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 shark-fin-style pop-up camera.

Samsung Galaxy A70s
9/10

Samsung Galaxy A70s (Rs 28,999): Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The triple-camera system on the back comes with 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup. For selfies, the Galaxy A70s has a 32MP front camera. It also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W SuperFast charging via USB Type-C.

Honor 20 (Rs 32,999): Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 980 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Honor 20 comes packed with a 3,750 mAh cell with support for 22.5W fast charging. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. There hole-punch houses a 32MP front camera.
10/10

Honor 20 (Rs 32,999): Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 980 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Honor 20 comes packed with a 3,750 mAh cell with support for 22.5W fast charging. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. There hole-punch houses a 32MP front camera.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:22 am

tags #Asus #Honor #OnePlus #Oppo #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #Xiaomi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.