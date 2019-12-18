2019 in review: Top under Rs 40,000 smartphones launched in India this year

These flagship killers, performance-heavy and value-centered devices rocked the world of smartphones in 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 OnePlus 7T (Rs 37,999): OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Other OnePlus 7T specifications include a triple-camera setup with 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensors, a 16MP front camera, a 3,800 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charging, etc. 2/10 Realme X2 Pro (Rs 29, 999): Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 + 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom + 8MP f/2.2 115-degrees ultra-wide lens + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor setup. The 16MP front camera is placed inside the water-drop notch. Other Realme X2 Pro specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, in-display fingerprint scanner, Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box. 3/10 Redmi K20 Pro (Rs 25,999): Redmi K20 Pro specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB RAM. Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.75 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro has a 20MP pop-up camera. Other Redmi K20 specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W Sonic Charge support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 4/10 Asus 6Z (Rs 27,999): Asus 6Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The smartphone sports a motorised rotating dual-camera unit at the rear that flips and doubles as a front camera for clicking ultra-wide selfies and shooting 4K 60fps videos as well. The camera unit includes a 48MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.79 primary sensor and a 13MP 145-degree field of view ultra-wide angle lens. Other Asus 6z specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology. 5/10 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (Rs 39,990): Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED no-notch screen with a 93.1 percent screen-t0-body ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP sensor setup. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the shark-fin pop-up motor. Reno 10x Zoom packs a 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique. 6/10 Samsung Galaxy A80 (Rs 39,999): Samsung Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB + 128GB storage and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera. 7/10 OnePlus 7 (Rs 32,999): OnePlus 7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Other OnePlus 7 specifications include a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP sensor setup. For selfies, the teardrop notch houses a 16MP front camera. OnePlus 7 comes packed with a 3,700 mAh battery with 20W Warp fast charging. 8/10 Oppo Reno2 (Rs 36,999): Oppo Reno2 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED, notch-less display with a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge. Other Reno 2 specifications include a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x digital zoom and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.0 shark-fin-style pop-up camera. 9/10 Samsung Galaxy A70s (Rs 28,999): Samsung Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The triple-camera system on the back comes with 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP + 5MP sensor setup. For selfies, the Galaxy A70s has a 32MP front camera. It also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W SuperFast charging via USB Type-C. 10/10 Honor 20 (Rs 32,999): Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 980 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Honor 20 comes packed with a 3,750 mAh cell with support for 22.5W fast charging. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. There hole-punch houses a 32MP front camera. First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:22 am