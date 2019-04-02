App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Honda CBR150R unveiled in Thailand

The motorcycle is still powered by a 149CC liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, but the engine has undergone many changes to improve its refinement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Japanese motorcycle maker Honda has unveiled the latest iteration of the CBR150R in Thailand. The motorcycle gets a complete makeover including aesthetics as well as mechanical components.

The 2019 CBR150R gets a narrower frame for improved aerodynamics, along with twin LED headlamps which are also slimmer than before. The 12-litre fuel tank also gets deeper knee recesses, which along with a taller windscreen, help the rider tuck in better. It receives a digital instrument cluster which shows all vital information like engine temperature, gear position and fuel economy. The tail lamp and turn indicators are LED units as well.

The CBR150R gets hazard lamps as standard but gets an update where the indicators start flashing when brakes are suddenly applied. This warns others about the hard braking and reduces the chances of anyone slamming into the rider from behind.

The motorcycle is still powered by a 149cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, but the engine has undergone many changes for better refinement. Both of its camshafts have been adjusted to fit the spark plug in the middle of the combustion chamber. The crankshaft is also new, which increases the motorcycle’s stroke. This, in turn, is expected to give better low to mid-range torque. The piston is also coated with Molybdenum which further reduces friction. This engine makes 17.1 PS of maximum power and 14.4 Nm of peak torque.

The CBR150R is built on a diamond frame, which Honda claims is stronger and lighter. The motorcycle also gets preload-adjustable front forks -- a segment first feature. The rear monoshock is also adjustable up to five steps. The bike stands on 17-inch alloys shod with a 100/80-17M section in the front and 130/70-17M section tyres in the rear.

In India, the motorcycle is available in a non-ABS variant which costs Rs 2 lakhs and a dual-channel ABS variant which costs Rs 2.15 lakh. We aren't expecting this variant to make it to India, however, if it is launched here, it will compete with the likes of Yamaha R15 V3 and KTM RC 200.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Auto #CBR150 R #Honda #Technology #trends

