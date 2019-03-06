Priced at Rs 132 crore, Bugatti showcases one-off La Voiture Noire

Bugatti brought the big guns to the Geneva Motor Show this time. It showcased a new car called the La Voiture Noire. This is even more special as the Black Car is a one-off vehicle made for one unnamed person for a whopping $18.9 million (approx Rs 132 crore). This also makes it the most expensive car to ever be sold.

The body of the Voiture Noire is made of carbon fibre and like every other Bugatti, it has been entirely constructed by hand. It sports a grille that is more aggressive than either the Veyron or the Chiron. The C line that flows around the window is still visible. But what is unique is the windscreen. It seems to flow seamlessly into the windows like one big helmet visor.

Bugatti says this makes the car ideal for touring and long drives. This means the car is more of a GT car than a track machine. The Noire is powered by the 8-litre W16 engine that churns out 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Bugatti has also given the Noire six exhaust pipes which, according to the company, create a unique exhaust note. Performance figures for the car have not yet been launched.

The Voiture Noire pays homage to the Type 57 Atlantic.