Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2019 Ford Endeavour launched at starting price of Rs 28.19 lakh; entry-level Trend trim discontinued

The interior too gets a revamp with a new black and beige dashboard. keyless entry and a start-stop button

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ford has launched the facelifted Endeavour in India, starting at a price of Rs 28.19 lakh, with only two trim levels. The Titanium and Titanium+ trims continue to soldier on, while the entry-level Trend variant has been taken off the shelves.

The 2019 SUV will continue to use the same 2.2-litre and a 3.2-litre diesel engine options as before. The smaller 2.2-litre motor is strapped to the Titanium variant and churns out 158 PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Titanium trim also gets an option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Titanium+ on the other hand gets the 3.2-litre powerplant that churns out 197 PS and 470 Nm and is mated to only a six-speed automatic gearbox, powering all four wheels unlike the Titanium's 4x2 configuration.

In terms of updates, the SUV gets a new triple-slat grille, black bezels around the fog lamps, LED DRLs and HID headlamps. The car also gets a set of new 18-inch two-tone rims. Changes to the exterior also include a virtual pedal to open up the boot of the car.

The interior too gets a revamp with a new black and beige dashboard. keyless entry and a start-stop button.

Prices for the 2019 Ford Endeavour start at Rs 28.19 lakh for the 2.2 Titanium MT 4x2, Rs 30.60 lakh for the Titanium AT 4x2 and the top trim -- Titanium+ AT 4x4 -- priced at Rs 32.97 lakh. In terms of competition, the SUV goes up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the recently launched Mahindra Alturas G4.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Technology

