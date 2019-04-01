2019 Dominar 400 priced at Rs 1.73 lakh, says Bajaj Auto dealers

Bajaj Auto had just recently unveiled the 2019 update for the Dominar 400, but is yet to reveal details on pricing. Reports are now emerging that in addition to the bikes arriving at dealerships, the pricing has also been announced. Various media reports are quoting dealers saying that the Dominar is being priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is a premium of Rs 11,000 when compared to its outgoing model. However, the change in price comes in line with the tweaks made to the bike. The biggest change is the reworked 373.5cc engine that now gets a double overhead camshaft (DOHC) set-up and a higher compression ratio. The ECU has also been re-tuned and the engine generates 40 PS of power, 5 PS more than the outgoing 35 PS. Torque remains unchanged at 35 Nm.

The other big change would be the suspension. The front now gets USD forks in place of a conventional telescopic suspension on the older model. This will help with better riding dynamics for the Dominar. The exhaust end-can has also been swapped out for a twin-exhaust unit. A few tech updates have also been made. For example, the instrument cluster, while still split between a traditional handlebar mount and a tank mounted one, now displays more information.

Weight of the bike has increased by just 2 kg and features a new colour scheme that company calls Auroral Green. Even with the price increase, the Dominar 400 undercuts most of its 300-400cc rivals, including the 390 Duke, Apache RR 310 and the BMW G 310 R.