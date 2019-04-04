2019 Bajaj Dominar launched at Rs 1.74 lakh; gets all new USD forks along with a more powerful engine

The 2019 iteration of Dominar has been fairly awaited for quite a while now. Though the bike has already been showcased along with all its specifications and technical details, what we didn’t know was the price. Finally, we now know it is Rs 1,73,870 (ex-showroom Delhi).

There are quite a few changes to the 2019 iteration of the Dominar and they are not limited to just the engine. The latter is still the same 373.3cc engine, but this time it feature a double overhead camshaft (DOHC). This boosts the power figure from the previous 35 PS to now 40 PS. Torque still remains the same at 35 Nm.

The other big change on the bike is the addition of USD forks. While making the Dominar look a little more impressive, it also helps in strengthening the bike and slightly improving riding dynamics. Braking is handled by disc at both ends and gets dual channel ABS as standard.

Speaking about the 2019 Dominar, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into extreme long distance and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar.”

Bajaj Auto has also decided to include a set of bungee straps under the seat for riders to lash on gear or other belongings to take on long distance tours. The exhaust end-can too has been swapped out for a dual exhaust system, giving the bike a slightly throatier note. The instrument cluster too, while still a dual unit, displays more information like gear position, mileage per litre, etc.

The bike is available at all Bajaj Auto dealerships and comes in two colour variants: a Vine Black paint scheme and a new Aurora Green colour option. In terms of competition, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar competes with the likes of the KTM Duke 390, the Royal Enfield bikes, BMW G 310 R, and the TVS Apache RR 310. What is interesting is that even with the tiny price hike, the Dominar still undercuts most of its competition.