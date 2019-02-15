2019 Bajaj Dominar engine specs leaked; gets higher rev limit, 5 PS more power

A new variant of the Bajaj Dominar will be going up on sale sometime this year and while news and spy images of the new bike have already been doing the rounds, there is not much said about the engine details. Auto publication, Rushlane, has managed to get pictures of the bike from HyperRider.in, an exclusive Dominar Accessories store.

Getting to what we have already learned from spy pics, we already know that the 2019 Bajaj Dominar will get a new green scheme along with a white and red. For mechanicals, we also know the bike will receive upside down front suspension to replace the old conventional telescopic forks. The exhaust system also seems to be upgraded and features a twin canister set-up. The instrument console is also said to be upgraded to feature more information than the old gen bike.

The 2019 Dominar's 373cc single-cylinder now makes 39.9 PS of power at 8,650 rpm as compared to the old gen's 35 PS at 8,000 rpm. Peak torque stays the same at 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm, but the rev limiter has been raised to 10,000 rpm from 9,000 rpm earlier. ABS comes standard with a 320 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

According to Rushlane, the prices are set to be higher by about Rs 25,000-30,000 as compared to the earlier bike. The current gen Bajaj Dominar retails for a price of Rs 1.63 lakh. It goes up against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 series and the Royal Enfield bikes.